Hungary’s investments grow 34% in Q1

BBJ

The volume of investments in the Hungarian economy grew by 34% in the first quarter of the year, as compared to the corresponding period of 2016, chiefly due to a low base figure, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today. The seasonally adjusted volume of investments rose by 7.4%.

In the first quarter of the year, the volume of investments in machinery and equipment grew by 25%, and the volume of construction investments by 49%. Investment performance grew by 40% in the case of enterprises employing at least 50 people, which realized six out of ten investments, and by 31% in the public sector, according to data from the KSH.

Investment activity rose in most of the areas of the national economy, the KSH noted. Of the areas with a relatively large weight, the biggest increase (56%) was recorded in the investment performance of real estate activities, where home construction and commercial real estate developments both increased.

The volume of investments in transportation and storage – primarily due to the resumption of road construction and rehabilitation projects, financed from EU funds – was 48% higher than a year earlier, the KSH added.

The development of manufacturing - representing more than one-third of investments in the national economy, continuing its expansion lasting since the second quarter of 2016 – grew by 32%, according to the KSH.

Investments in agriculture, forestry and fishing – mostly due to acquisitions of agricultural machinery (tractors, combine harvesters and sprayers) – grew by 46%, KSH data suggest.

Of mostly publicly financed areas, investments increased – principally due to the resumption of EU-financed developments – in public administration and defense and compulsory social security (by 17%) and education (by 53%), while they declined by 7.8% in human health and social work activities, the KSH added.