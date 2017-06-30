Hungary’s industrial output grows 2.7% in May

remember me
Hungary’s industrial producer prices grew by 2.7% in May, as compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said this morning in a first release.
Domestic output prices increased by 4.8% on average, while non-domestic output prices went up by 1.7% compared to May of the previous year, KSH data shows.
In the January-May period domestic output prices increased by 5.9% and non-domestic output prices by 2.4%, so industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.5% higher, as compared to the same period a year earlier, KSH added.
