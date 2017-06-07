Hungary’s industrial output down 3% in April

BBJ

The volume of industrial output in Hungary dropped by 3% in April, compared to the same month a year earlier, while based on working day-adjusted data, production grew by 2.5%, according to a first release of data put out today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

(Source KSH)

The KSH noted that the significant difference between raw and working day-adjusted data is due to the fact that there were three fewer working days this April than a year earlier.

The volume of industrial production in April was below the level of the previous month by 0.8%, according to seasonally and working day-adjusted indices.

In the January-April period, production was up by 4.9%, compared to the corresponding four months a year earlier.

The KSH will publish its second estimate of April data on June 14.