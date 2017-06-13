Hungary’s farmgate prices up 4.1% in April

BBJ

Agricultural producer prices in Hungary increased by 4.1% in April, compared to the same month a year earlier, according to a first release of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) this morning.

The growth in April comprised a 1.2% decrease in prices of crop products and a 14.5% rise in prices of live animals and animal products.

In year-on-year terms, cereal prices were up by 2.2% in April, prices of fruits increased by 8.4%, and prices of vegetables by 1.8%. The producer price level of live animals rose by 12% and that of animal products by 20%, according to KSH data. Milk prices rose by 26%, regaining the price level seen at the end of 2014.

In the January-April period, producer prices were up by 0.7% compared to the first four months of 2016. The prices of crop products were down by 4.3%, while those of live animals and animal products rose by 10%. Vegetable prices were down by 4.5% and fruit prices by 2.3%. Milk prices rose by 20%.