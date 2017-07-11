Hungary’s CPI increases by 1.9% in June

BBJ

Hungary’s consumer price index (CPI) was up by 1.9% on average in June, compared to the same month a year earlier, with the highest price rises measured for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, as well as foodstuffs, according to a first release of data published today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In June, food prices rose by 3.1% on average. The highest price rise of 4.6% on average was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, while consumers paid on average 1.4% more for services, 0.9% more for other goods, 0.7% more for electricity, gas and other fuels, and 0.2% more for clothing and footwear. Consumer durables cost 0.4% less for consumers, according to KSH data.

In the January-June period, CPI went up by 2.3% on average, compared to the first half of 2016.