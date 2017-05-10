Hungary’s CPI growth slows to 2.2% in April

BBJ

Consumer prices in Hungary were 2.2% higher on average in April, compared to the same month of 2016, according to a first release of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Inflation slowed from 2.7% year-on-year in March and 2.9% in February.

Food prices rose by 1.9% on average. A higher-than-average price rise of 5.0% was recorded for other goods (pharmaceutical products, motor fuels, household products and recreational goods), within which the increase was 10.7% for motor fuels, the KSH reported.

Consumers paid on average 2.9% more for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 1.7% more for services and 0.6% more for electricity, gas and other fuels, while consumer durables cost 0.6% and clothing and footwear 0.1% less for consumers, the KSH added.

In the January-April period, consumer prices went up by 2.5% on average, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.