Hungaryʼs consumption per capita 3rd lowest in EU

Bence Gaál

Hungary had the third-lowest Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) per capita in the European Union in 2019, according to a preliminary estimate by statistical agency Eurostat.

Hungaryʼs AIC per capita, expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS), stood at 67% of the EU average last year. The rate stood at 66% in Croatia, and 59% in Bulgaria.

On the other end of the spectrum, the highest level was recorded in Luxembourg, 35% higher than the average. Germany was around 23% above, followed by Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, and France, all between 5% and 20% above the average of EU member states.

According to Eurostat, Hungaryʼs GDP per capita stood at 73% of the EU average in 2019. Bulgaria (53%), Croatia (65%), Greece (68%), Latvia (69%), and Romania (69%) all had a lower GDP per capita than Hungary.