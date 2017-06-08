Hungary’s consumer prices up 2.1% in May

BBJ

Hungary’s consumer prices were up by 2.1% on average in May, compared to the same month of the preceding year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said this morning in a first release of data.

Food prices rose by 2.7% on average in April. The price of pork grew by 14.8%, while the price of poultry meat fell by 15.7%. The highest price rise of 3.9% on average was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, according to the KSH.

The price of other goods also increased at a higher-than-average rate, by 2.8%, within which the price of motor fuels rose by 4.7%. Consumers paid on average 1.5% more for services, 0.7% more for electricity, gas and other fuels, and 0.4% more for clothing and footwear, while consumer durables cost 0.3% less for consumers, the KSH reported.

In May compared to the preceding month, consumer prices increased by 0.2% on average.

In the January-May period, consumer prices went up by 2.4% on average, as compared to the first five months of 2016.