Hungary’s construction output up 22.1% in April

BBJ

Hungary’s construction output grew by 22.1% in April, compared to a low base in the same month a year earlier, with output increasing in both main groups of construction: by 11.9% in the construction of buildings, and by 40.2% in civil engineering works, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data.

Based on seasonally and working day-adjusted indices, construction output decreased by 2.6% in April compared to the previous month, the KSH said.

Growth in the construction of buildings was primarily the result of the construction of industrial and warehouse buildings and, to a lesser extent, sports facilities and educational buildings in April, the KSH said in explaining the figures. In the case of civil engineering works, output grew, in addition to the low base, as a result of road and railway construction works, the KSH added.

At the end of April, the stock of contracts of construction enterprises was 92.4% higher than the previous yearʼs low base. In the January–April period, the volume of construction output grew by 23.9% compared to the equivalent period a year earlier.