Hungary’s cattle stock keeps growing in June

BBJ

Hungary’s cattle stock continued its growth in June, lasting since 2010, while the number of pigs and sheep fell compared to the same month of the preceding year, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said this morning in a first release of data.

On June 1, the number of cattle was 22,000 higher, reaching 864,000. The number of pigs was 2.8 million, 219,000 fewer than one year earlier, within which the number of breeding sows decreased by 7,000 compared to the stock in June 2016, according to KSH data.

The sheep stock was 1.2 million, 36,000 fewer, while the number of ewes was 812,000, some 22,000 more than in June 2016, the KSH added.

The number of chickens also fell by 1.3 million to 35.5 million, dropping chiefly due to an outbreak of avian flu. The stock of laying hens was 10.2 million, decreasing by 395,000 over a year, the KSH said. The stock of ducks was 2.1 million lower, the number of geese 759,000 fewer, and the stock of turkeys 295,000 lower.