Hungaryʼs 4G network claimed as worldʼs third fastest

MTI – Econews

Hungary has the worldʼs third fastest 4G/LTE network, according to the latest report by OpenSignal, the secretariat of the governmentʼs Digital Welfare Program, as reported by state news agency MTI.

The average speed of the network in Hungary is 42.61 Mbps, up 2 Mpbs from six months earlier, the report claims.

In OpenSignalʼs ranking of 4G/LTE coverage, Hungary has moved up three places to ninth position. The countryʼs coverage rate improved four percentage points to 83.59%.

“[Hungary] has one of the worldʼs best 4G mobile networks and is well placed not only to guard its position in the area of mobile telecommunications but to turn this into a competitive advantage with its proactive role in the area of 5G mobile developments which will define the coming period,” the Digital Welfare Program secretariat said.