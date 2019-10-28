Hungary worldʼs 12th largest sausage exporter

BBJ

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said that last year Hungary exported 18,900 tonnes of sausages to 45 different countries, making the country the 12th largest exporter of sausages, agricultural news site agroinform.hu reported.

The minister spoke at the 23rd edition of the Békéscsaba Sausage Festival, noting that the Hungarian economy is export-oriented, with growth dependent on export volume.

Szijjártó added that the value of exports has exceeded EUR 100 billion in the past two years, adding that food products are an integral part of exported goods, as demand for quality Hungarian products is on the rise around the globe.