Hungary withholds support for EU-Mercosur trade deal

BBJ

Hungary does not support a free trade agreement the European Union is negotiating with the four founding Mercosur states of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas said on public radio Wednesday.

Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas

Hungary will not support a free trade agreement with the South American trade bloc that results in dumping and the import of often low-quality food products to European markets, Fazekas said on state Kossuth Radio.

Pork and poultry farmers, beekeepers, sweet corn growers and producers of ethanol and biofuel would face the most competition from imports from South America, the minister added.

Hungary is the first EU member state to withhold its support for the EU-Mercosur deal, but Fazekas said he hoped other countries would share its view. EU members that support the free trade agreement want to export industrial products to South America, he added. He noted that such a free trade agreement requires a unanimous decision by member states.