Hungary will receive good-quality oil by Wednesday evening - Transneft

MTI – Econews

By evening clean crude oil will reach Hungary through the Druzhba, or "Friendship", pipeline, Igor Dyomin, an advisor to the head of the board of directors of Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said on Wednesday in Moscow, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Picture: Pixabay



The transfer of oil started at the Fényeslitke (NE Hungary) pump station at 12:10 AM local time. The scheduled time for the arrival of oil that complies with standards is 6:00 PM, he added.

A number of refineries in Europe suspended oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline on April 19, after it was found to contain high levels of organic chloride, a material used to boost oil output which must be separated before shipment as it can destroy refining equipment.

An agreement was reached early in May by representatives of Russiaʼs energy ministry and energy companies MOL, Slovnaft, Transneft, Transpetrol and UkrTransNafta on resuming deliveries via the pipeline by the middle of May.