Hungary wheat yield estimated at 4.3-4.4 tonnes per hectare

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs National Agriculture Council (NAK) estimates the wheat yield will reach 4.3-4.4 tonnes per hectare this year, based on preliminary data, state secretary for farming and rural development Zsolt Feldman said after a meeting of the Harvest Coordination Commission on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Korobka Dmytro / Shutterstock.com

Farmers will harvest wheat from about 900,000 hectares this year, Feldman said.

He noted that farmers had reported damages from drought on 300,000 hectares, while 10,000 hectares are under standing water because of recent heavy rain.

Last year, the average yield for Hungaryʼs wheat crop was close to 5.3 tonnes per hectare. Wheat was harvested on an area of just over 1,000,000 hectares.