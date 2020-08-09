Hungary wheat harvest estimated at 4.7 mln tonnes this year

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungaryʼs wheat harvest is estimated at about 4.7 million tonnes this year, state secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Tamás Tarpataki said this week, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Domestic consumption comes to around 2.5 mln-3 mln tonnes so there will also be plenty of wheat for exports, the state secretary added.
This yearʼs cereal harvest is expected to reach 7.5 mln tonnes.
Farmers have also harvested 1.3 mln tonnes of barley and 781,000 tonnes of rapeseed.
Hungaryʼs wheat harvest was about 5 mln tonnes in 2019.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben