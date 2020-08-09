Hungary wheat harvest estimated at 4.7 mln tonnes this year

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs wheat harvest is estimated at about 4.7 million tonnes this year, state secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Tamás Tarpataki said this week, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Korobka Dmytro/Shutterstock.com

Domestic consumption comes to around 2.5 mln-3 mln tonnes so there will also be plenty of wheat for exports, the state secretary added.

This yearʼs cereal harvest is expected to reach 7.5 mln tonnes.

Farmers have also harvested 1.3 mln tonnes of barley and 781,000 tonnes of rapeseed.

Hungaryʼs wheat harvest was about 5 mln tonnes in 2019.