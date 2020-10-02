Hungary to produce 2.2-2.5 mln hectolitres of wine this season

MTI – Econews

Hungarian vintners will make 2.2-2.5 million hectolitres of wine from this yearʼs grape crop, the chairman of winegrowers association HNT told state news wire MTI this week.

The output will decline from 2.7 mln hectolitres last year, Ottó Légli said.

He said that drought and spring frost had reduced the crop for some varieties by 15-20%. There can be no complaints about the quality of the 2020 vintage, he added.