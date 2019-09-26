Hungary to join German eHighway pilot project

MTI – Econews

Hungary is joining a pilot project launched by the German state of Baden-Württemberg to use overhead lines to power hybrid lorries on the motorway, Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics said in Stuttgart on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

Palkovics told MTI by phone that he had had "productive talks" in Baden-Württembergʼs capital city, picking up on topics discussed at a meeting of the joint committee of Hungary and Baden-Württemberg in Budapest in June. Opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of innovation and research were discussed, as was energy, he added.

Palkovics met with business leaders and researchers during his visit to Baden-Württemberg. He also met with the stateʼs Minister of the Interior, Digitalization and Migration Thomas Strobl, and with the head of the CDU group in the state diet, Wolfgang Reinhart.