Hungary to add dissenting opinion on EU farm strategy

MTI – Econews

The European Unionʼs Agriculture and Fisheries Council is expected to approve the European Commissionʼs "Farm to Fork Strategy" at a meeting on October 19-20, but Hungary, while backing the decision, will submit a dissenting opinion to it, Hungaryʼs Agriculture Ministry said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The agricultural sector must contribute to climate and environmental goals, but meeting the targets set in the strategy imposes a disproportionate burden on member states, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a 50% reduction in the amount of pesticides, in addition to the reduction already implemented, and an increase in the share of areas affected by organic farming to 25% are overly ambitious. Reducing the use of pesticides and fertilizers should take into account the different situations in member states and the efforts made so far.