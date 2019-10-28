Hungary the 12th largest sausage exporter in the world

BBJ

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary exported 18,900 tonnes of sausages to 45 different countries, making the country the 12th largest exporter of sausages, agroinform.hu reports.

The minister spoke at the 23rd edition of the Békéscsaba Sausage Festival, noting that the Hungarian economy is export-oriented, with the sectors’ growth dependent on the export volume.

He said that the value of exports have exceeded EUR 100 billion in the past two years, adding that food products are an integral part of exported goods, as the global demand for quality Hungarian products is on the rise around the globe.