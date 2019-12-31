Hungary state debt ratio reaches 68.2% at end-Q3

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs gross state debt, as a percentage of GDP, reached 68.2% at the end of the third quarter, a second reading of financial accounts data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Tuesday show, state news wire MTI reports.

The figure was a fraction higher than the 68.1% reported in a preliminary release on November 18.

Gross state debt as a percentage of GDP was down from 68.3% at the end of Q2 and 70.2% at the end of last year.

Hungaryʼs constitution stipulates that year-end state debt relative to GDP must decline until the ratio reaches 50%.

In absolute terms, the consolidated debt of Hungaryʼs general government stood at HUF 31.138 trillion at the end of Q3, up from HUF 30.466 tln at the end of Q2 and HUF 29,957 tln at the end of last year.