Hungary state debt ratio falls to 66.3% at end-2019

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungaryʼs gross state debt, as a percentage of GDP, fell to 66.3% at the end of the fourth quarter, state news wire MTI reports, citing a second reading of financial accounts data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).
The figure is a fraction under the 66.4% state debt ratio reported in a preliminary release on February 17.
The ratio is down from 70.2% at the end of 2018.
Hungaryʼs constitution stipulates that year-end state debt relative to GDP must decline until the ratio reaches 50%.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben