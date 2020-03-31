Hungary state debt ratio falls to 66.3% at end-2019

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs gross state debt, as a percentage of GDP, fell to 66.3% at the end of the fourth quarter, state news wire MTI reports, citing a second reading of financial accounts data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

The figure is a fraction under the 66.4% state debt ratio reported in a preliminary release on February 17.

The ratio is down from 70.2% at the end of 2018.

Hungaryʼs constitution stipulates that year-end state debt relative to GDP must decline until the ratio reaches 50%.