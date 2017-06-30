Hungary state debt 74.3% of GDP at end-Q1

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs state debt, calculated according to Maastricht rules, stood at 74.3% of GDP at the end of March, up from 74.1% at the end of December, quarterly data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) today shows.

In nominal terms, state debt rose to HUF 26.451 trillion from HUF 25.922 tln during the period. Transactions raised the debt by HUF 585 billion, while revaluations reduced it by HUF 56 bln, the data show.

Hungaryʼs Constitution requires year-end state debt as a percentage of GDP to fall every year until it reaches 50%.