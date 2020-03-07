Hungary seeks higher postal services subsidy threshold

MTI – Econews

Hungary will ask the European Commission to raise the subsidy threshold for state-owned postal company Magyar Posta to allow it to continue to meet its universal service obligation, state news wire MTI reports citing a statement Magyar Posta CEO György Schamschula made during an interview with commercial broadcaster InfoRádió.

Speaking ahead of wage negotiations, Schamschula said Magyar Posta needs more money to pay its employees to ensure delivery service that extends to the most remote areas in the country.

The minister in charge of managing state assets has been given a mandate to negotiate with the European Commission on a rise in the subsidy level allowed Magyar Posta, he added.

Magyar Posta got HUF 4.9 billion in subsidies and discounts in 2018, down from HUF 9 bln in 2017, public records show.