Hungary redoubles efforts to improve competitiveness

MTI – Econews

The government is preparing an action plan to make Hungary more attractive for investments, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told an AmCham business forum in Budapest on Friday, as reported by state news wire MTI.

Szijjártó said the government, as before, welcomes recommendations from AmCham members. He added that he will meet with Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics at the end of the month to finalize the plan based on the proposals, which they will then forward to the government.

The Hungarian government is against unifying tax rates in the European Union as it encourages irresponsible economic policies. Hungary will therefore fight such plans, Szijjártó noted.

It is in Hungaryʼs interest for trade to be as free and equal in conditions for everyone as possible, the minister said, adding that he hopes that ongoing international trade disputes would be resolved.

In the current global environment, Hungary must redouble efforts to improve its competitiveness, Szijjártó observed. Further tax cuts and steps supporting the advance into the next global economic era serve this goal, he said.