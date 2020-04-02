Hungary puts 2020 deficit at 2.9% of GDP

MTI – Econews

Hungary has put its 2020 general government deficit, calculated according to the European Unionʼs accrual-based accounting standards, at 2.9% of GDP, Hungarian news agency MTI says, citing a report submitted by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) to Eurostat in the framework of an Excessive Deficit Procedure.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Minister of Finance Mihály Varga said late in March that Hungary would not be able to achieve its 1%-of-GDP deficit target this year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but he added that the goal remains to keep the gap under the 3% threshold stipulated by the EUʼs Maastricht criteria.

Varga said the budget has more than HUF 400 billion in reserves, leaving sufficient room to manage a 3% deficit. But if the economy needs to be restarted, the deficit could be higher, he added.