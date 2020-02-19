Hungary pushing for annulment of new EU trucking rules

MTI – Econews

Hungary and eight other European Union member states pressed for the annulment of new rules requiring trucks to return to ownersʼ bases every eight weeks at a meeting with Frans Timmermans, the European Commission VP in charge of the European Green Deal, in Brussels on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Hungaryʼs Innovation and Technology Ministry said the countries argue that the rules will force empty trucks to return home, needlessly raising emissions.

The member states said they would weigh an appeal with the Court of Justice of the European Union if the new rules are not scrapped.

Hungary was joined at the meeting in Brussels by representatives of Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Malta, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania.