Hungary produced 3.5% of EU poultry meat in 2018

Bence Gaál

Hungary was responsible for about 3.5% of the European Unionʼs total poultry meat production in 2018, according to Eurostat, the European Commissionʼs official statistics directorate-general.

The EU produced a record 15.2 million tonnes of poultry meat in 2018. This represents a cumulative rise of about one quarter or 3.2 million tonnes since 2010, Eurostat says.

Only six states were responsible for a higher percentage of poultry meat production than Hungary last year: Poland (16.8%), the United Kingdom (12.9%), France (11.4%), Spain (10.7%), Germany (10.4%), and Italy (8.5%). Hungary was the seventh largest producer with its 3.5% share. These seven member states together accounted for some 74% of total poultry meat production in the EU.