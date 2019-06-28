Hungary PPI up 2.7% y.o.y. in May

MTI – Econews

Industrial producer prices rose 2.7% in May from the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Prices for domestic sales were up 5.4% while export prices rose 1.4%.

In a month-on-month comparison, industrial producer prices were up 0.5% as domestic prices were up 0.8% and export prices were up 0.4%.

KSH said price increases were driven by growing wages, the exchange rate change of the forint and changes in the international price of oil.

Year-on-year, factory gate prices in the manufacturing sector rose 2.5% in May. Prices of the transport equipment segment were up 0.2%, and prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment were up 2.7%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment were up 5.2%. Prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment rose 3.1%.

In a month-on-month comparison, producer prices in the manufacturing sector were up 0.7%. Prices in the transport equipment segment rose by 0.3%, and prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment were up 0.4%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment rose 0.9%. Prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment edged down 0.6%.

In January-May industrial producer prices rose 3.2% year-on-year compared to the same period last year as domestic prices climbed 5.7% and export prices were up 2.0%.