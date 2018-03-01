Hungary PMI slips to 57.4 in February

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) slipped to 57.4 points in February, down from 61.1 in January, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Thursday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news agency MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index fell slightly but remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index was lower, but continued to show expansion. The employment index also continued to show growth, even though it dropped somewhat in February.

Delivery times were longer in January. Purchased inventories climbed for the 14th month in a row.