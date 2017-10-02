Hungary PMI rises to 59.3 in September

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) stood at 59.3 points in September, rising from 56.8 in August, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index rose slightly and remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index was also higher and continued to show expansion.

The employment index rose and remained over the 50 threshold.

Delivery times were shorter in September. Purchased inventories rose for the ninth month in a row, albeit at a slightly slower pace.