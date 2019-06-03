Hungary PMI rises to 57.9 in May

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) rose to 57.9 in May, up from 55.1 in April, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news agency MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "strengthened more" and remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index was higher, continuing to show expansion. Purchased inventories climbed for the ninth month in a row.

The employment index was lower, signalling contraction for the second time after showing expansion for eight months. Delivery times were longer in May.