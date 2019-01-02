Hungary PMI rises to 54.2 in December

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) rose to 54.2 points in December, from 53.5 in November, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said today.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news agency MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index rose and remained over the 50 threshold, while the production volume index was lower but continued to show expansion.

The employment index also continued to show growth, even though it was lower than in November.

Delivery times were longer in December. Purchased inventories climbed for the fourth month in a row.