Hungary PMI rises to 51.9 in October

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) edged up to 51.9 points in October, from 51.7 in September, according to the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, state news wire MTI reports.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction. Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "strengthened a bit" and remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index rose and stayed above 50 points to show expansion for the 50th month. The employment index fell after rising for four consecutive months.

Delivery times were longer than in September. Purchased inventories were up for the third month in a row.