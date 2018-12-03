Hungary PMI falls to 53.5 in November

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) fell to 53.5 points in November, down from a revised 57.1 points in October, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In its original data release on November 5, Halpim said the PMI stood at 57.3 points in October, but it revised the number slightly downwards in todayʼs release.

In November, among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index fell from October, but remained above the 50 mark now for the 39th month in a row.

The new orders index was down but stayed above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders. The current figure was below average.

Delivery times were longer than in October and the sub-index was below 50 for the 13th month in a row. Purchased stocks increased in November for the third month in a row.

The employment sub-index was above 50 and showed an expansion in employment figures for the fourth successive month.