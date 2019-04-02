Hungary PMI falls to 52.4 in March

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 in March, from 55.5 in February, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news agency MTI in its report.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "weakened significantly," but remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index was lower, but continued to show expansion.

The employment index also continued to show growth, but declined from February.

Delivery times were longer in March. Purchased inventories climbed for the seventh month in a row.