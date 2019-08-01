Hungary PMI falls to 51.3 in July

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) fell to 51.3 points in July, down from 54.4 in June and 57.9 in May, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Thursday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news wire MTI on Monday.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "weakened significantly," but remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index also fell, but continued to show expansion.

The employment index dropped, but was over 50 for the second month in a row.

Delivery times were longer than in June. Purchased inventories fell for the first time in ten months in July.