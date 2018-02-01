Hungary PMI edges up to 60.9 in January

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) stood at 60.9 points in January, up slightly from 60.5 in December, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Thursday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news agency MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index fell slightly but remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index was higher and continued to show expansion. The employment index also continued to show growth.

Delivery times were longer in January. Purchased inventories climbed for the thirteenth month in a row.