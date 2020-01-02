Hungary PMI climbs to 53.9 in December

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.9 points in December from 53.1 in November, state news wire MTI reports citing data by the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "strengthened a bit" and remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index also rose and continued to show expansion.

The employment index fell under the 50-point mark.

Delivery times were longer than in November.

Purchased inventories were up for the fifth month in a row.