Hungary PMI climbs to 53 in November

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53 points in November from 52 in October, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "weakened a bit" but remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index also fell but continued to show expansion. The employment index rose back over the 50-point mark. Delivery times were longer than in October.

Purchased inventories were up for the fourth month in a row.