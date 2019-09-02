Hungary PMI climbs to 52.6 in August

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) rose to 52.6 points in August, from 51.2 in July, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news wire MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "strengthened a bit" and remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index rose and continued to show expansion.

The employment index increased and was over 50 for the third month in a row. Delivery times were longer than in July. Purchased inventories were up after a decline in July.