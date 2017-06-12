Hungary opens pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana

MTI – Econews

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga opened the more than 400 square-meter Hungarian pavilion at the international exposition in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

(Photo: MTI / Zoltán Balogh)

Expo 2017 Astana - Future Energy runs from June 10 until September 10. It is expected to draw some 5 million visitors.

The Hungarian pavilion showcases Hungarian advances in energy efficiency, renewables, building solutions and alternative modes of transport. Among the companies with a presence in the pavilion are the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) and oil and gas company MOL.

The startup Platio, which has developed an energy-producing pedestrian pavement system using solar panels made of recycled materials, is also highlighted.

Varga met with Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov on Sunday, the last day of his official visit to Astana.