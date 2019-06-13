Hungary opens business campus in Washington D.C.

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian embassy in Washington D.C. on Wednesday opened a campus on its compound for businesses that want to make inroads into the American market, according to state news wire MTI.

The embassy will use the campus, with accommodations for twelve, to act as a liaison between Hungarian companies and potential American business partners with the help of a U.S. consultancy.

Some HUF 22 million has been earmarked for the initiative this year to support companies in the healthcare, cybersecurity, drone and space technology industries.

"We want to bring Hungarian companies to the objective, so the American dream no longer remains just a dream," said László György, state secretary at the Innovation and Technology Ministry which partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to set up the campus.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy state secretary István Joó told MTI that similar campuses could open at Hungarian embassies in Helsinki or Shanghai if the U.S. endeavour is a success.

The first arrivals at the campus in Washington are expected in the fall, he added.

Hungaryʼs ambassador to the U.S. László Szabó and U.S. ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein participated at the opening ceremony.