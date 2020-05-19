Hungary new vehicle registrations halve in April

remember me
New passenger car registrations in Hungary fell 50.3% year-on-year to 6,170 in April, the first full month of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, citing data compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturersʼ Association (ACEA).
In January-April, passenger car registrations in Hungary reached 38,800, down 16.9% from a year earlier.
In the whole of the European Union, passenger car registrations plunged by 76.3% in April, the biggest drop ever recorded.
In the first four months of 2020, car registrations dropped 38.5% in the EU.
