Hungary new vehicle registrations continue to plunge in May

MTI – Econews

New passenger car registrations in Hungary fell 54.5% year-on-year to 6,472 in May, the second full month of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturersʼ Association (ACEA).

In January-May, passenger car registrations in Hungary reached 45,315, down 25.7% from a year earlier.

In the whole of the European Union, passenger car registrations dropped by 52.3% in May. In the first five months of 2020, car registrations dropped 41.6% in the EU.