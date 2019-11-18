Hungary, Malaysia sign economic cooperation agreement

MTI – Econews

Hungary signed an economic cooperation agreement with Malaysia on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

The agreement was signed by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjarto and Malaysiaʼs Minister of International Trade and Industry Darell Leiking in Budapest.

Szijjártó said Malaysia is one of the main players in its region: it has a fast-growing economy and is becoming more attractive as a target for investment.

He noted that Hungary and Malaysia are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their countries this year.