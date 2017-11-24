Hungary joins Sino-CEE Fund

BBJ

Hungaryʼs government has decided to join the Sino-CEE Fund with a EUR 50 million contribution, according to a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

Hungary will contribute to the fund with EUR 50 million, while the resolution reallocates HUF 11.5 billion from stability reserves in this yearʼs budget for the injection, mandating the Ministry for National Economy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to cover any additional accession costs, national news agency MTI reported.