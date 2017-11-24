Hungary joins China-CEE Fund

Hungaryʼs government has decided to join the China-Central and Eastern Europe Investment Cooperation Fund, a private equity fund organised by the Export-Import Bank of China, a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Kozlony shows.

Hungary will contribute to the fund with EUR 50 million and the resolution reallocates HUF 11.5 billion from stability reserves in this yearʼs budget for the injection and mandates the national economy and foreign affairs and trade ministries to cover any additional accession costs, national news agency MTI reports.

The China-CEE Fund aims to "become an outstanding private equity fund in Central and Eastern Europe, and contribute to the sustainable development of the economies in this region", the fund says on its website.