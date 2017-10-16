Hungary, Iran to cooperate in university research

MTI – Econews

Hungary and Iran have signed an agreement on strengthening cooperation in higher education, specifically the area of research, László Palkovics, minister of state for higher education at the Ministry of Human Capacities, told state news wire MTI on Monday after returning from a visit to Iran.

The agreement complements an earlier one between the two countries, Palkovics said. It covers artificial intelligence, laser physics, medical sciences, transport science and water management, he added.

Palkovics noted that more than 2,000 Iranian nationals are studying in Hungary, most of them in medical or dentistry programs.

Foreign students now account for 11% of enrollment at Hungarian universities, up from just 6% in 2014, he added.