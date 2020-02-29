Hungary investment volume growth slows to 5.9% in Q4

MTI – Econews

Investment volume in Hungary rose 5.9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the lowest rate since Q4 2016, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In absolute terms, investments came to about HUF 3.752 trillion during the period.

Construction investments increased by 8.9%, reaching HUF 2.287 tln. Machinery investments climbed 1.6% and stood at HUF 1.443 tln.

Manufacturing sector investments fell 5.5%, reaching HUF 947.9 billion. Investments in vehicle manufacturing dropped by "a remarkable scale", but were also down in most other segments, KSH said. Investments in machinery and equipment were up because of long-running high-value projects, it added.

Investments in the logistics sector were up 7.4% at HUF 602.6 bln. Real estate investments increased by 15.6% to reach HUF 730.9 bln.

Private sector investments were up 5.6% at HUF 2.114 tln. Public sector investments grew 9.9% to HUF 585.6 bln in Q4.

Full-year investment growth up 13.9%

For the full year, investment volume rose 13.9% to nearly HUF 10.556 tln. The pace of growth slowed from 20.2% in 2018.

Construction investments increased 16.3% to HUF 6.165 tln and machinery investments climbed 11.1% to almost HUF 4.306 tln.

Manufacturing investments increased by 16.1% during the year, real estate investments by 16.9% and logistics investments by 15.1%.

Investments in the central government sector, including defense and social security, were up 4.6%. In the commerce and vehicle repair segment, investments increased by just 1.9%, but in the farm sector, investment volume was up 8.5%.

Investments in the education sector edged down 0.1%, investments in health and social services increased by 9.6% and they jumped 32.7% in arts and entertainment.